Wakefield schools appeal panel looking for volunteers

Wakefield Council is looking for people to join their pool of Education Appeal Panel Members.

Panel Members hear appeals against decisions in relation to the admission of pupils to schools within the Wakefield District.

Appeal Panels listen to information from Academies, the Local Authority, School Governing Bodies and parents or their representatives before making a decision on each appeal.

No previous experience of the education sector is needed as full training will be provided.

Participants will be reimbursed for your travel expenses to and from appeal hearings and refreshments will be provided.

Appeals are heard in half or full day sessions, Monday to Friday, and are usually held in the County Hall or the Town Hall in Wakefield.

For further information or an application form please contact Claire Box 01924 305064 or Emma Wainman 01924 306109.

The deadline for applications is Friday, November 30.