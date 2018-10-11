Wakefield teacher in TV ad to inspire others into the profession

A teacher from Wakefield stars in a new television advert that hopes to inspire people to consider teaching as a career.

Hayley Harris, a primary teacher from Wakefield Methodist School, is one of a cast of real teachers, who show that teaching isn’t just about what young people become, but also who they become.

The advert, that is live on TV now, follows the journey of a girl named Abi, from her first day of school as a nervous four-year-old through to leaving at 18, with the confidence to make her way in the world.

Created as part of the national Get Into Teaching campaign, the advert provides an authentic example of life as a teacher and the interactions they have with pupils.

Hayley said: “The filming was such a unique experience and I feel proud to be part of the recruitment campaign, as it celebrates the profession I love and the reason I went into it.

“I’ve been teaching for over 12 years now, and this film really captures the impact we as teachers can have in shaping the lives of young people and setting them on a successful path for adult life. Like many careers, teaching comes with enormous challenges, but the reward of being a positive influence and seeing young people succeed, inside and outside of the classroom, is what pushes us on every day.

“You have the opportunity to inspire learning and help them discover who they really are – it’s priceless. My favourite part of the job is designing and delivering lessons that hook pupils in, that make them stare in disbelief, get passionate about, or really laugh at! And when they walk out still talking about it, you know you’ve done a good job, and it’s the best feeling in the world.”

The advert shows during commercial breaks of family shows such as Gogglebox and Coronation Street. It will appear on TV networks and video on demand between now and summer next year, and in cinemas this month.

Roger Pope, spokesperson for the Get Into Teaching campaign and a National Leader for Education, said: “A passionate teacher can truly shape the lives of students. We hope our new advert will convey the many rewards that a career in teaching can bring.

For more information about a teaching career and upcoming events visit: https://getintoteaching.education.gov.uk