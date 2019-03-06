World Book Day 2019: We want to see your pictures

Today is World Book Day, and children across the district will be dressing as their favourite book characters.

Organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, the annual event is designed to promote reading and literature among young children.

Many children will also be offered vouchers, offering the chance to purchase selected books for £1.

Mr Men? Willy Wonka? Harry Potter? Robin Hood? Whatever your little ones are dressed as, we want to see.

