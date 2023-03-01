News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Eight fire crews from across Wakefield called to blaze in a derelict building in Castleford after people were thought to be stuck inside

Fire crews from across the region were called to blaze at a derelict building in Castleford amid fears people were inside.

By Shawna Healey
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:59pm

Firefighters and police attended a blaze at Wheldale Court, a derelict building just off Stansfield Close, in the Airedale area of the town, yesterday (Tuesday) following multiple calls from concerned members of the public.

But upon inspection, all people were accounted for and the blaze was restricted to the bottom floor of the property and was swiftly put out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A total of 30 firefighters from Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton dealt with the incident on February 28.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew were called out a fire at the derelict building on Wheldale Court in Castleford, yesterday (Tuesday, February 28).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew were called out a fire at the derelict building on Wheldale Court in Castleford, yesterday (Tuesday, February 28).
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew were called out a fire at the derelict building on Wheldale Court in Castleford, yesterday (Tuesday, February 28).
Most Popular

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Just before 6pm yesterday we received multiple calls about a property fire in Wheldale Court, Castleford.

“Due to the amount of calls we received, and because there were people believed to be inside the property, we sent eight crews from across the service including Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was on the ground floor of the property. Just after 6.15pm the incident was scaled back to four crews and by 6:40pm all persons were accounted for and it was confirmed the fire was out.

“The incident was then handed over to West Yorkshire Police who were also at the scene.”

Read More
Gun dealer busted after detectives unlock encrypted chat
CastlefordWakefieldNormantonPontefract