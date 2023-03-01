Firefighters and police attended a blaze at Wheldale Court, a derelict building just off Stansfield Close, in the Airedale area of the town, yesterday (Tuesday) following multiple calls from concerned members of the public.

But upon inspection, all people were accounted for and the blaze was restricted to the bottom floor of the property and was swiftly put out.

A total of 30 firefighters from Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton dealt with the incident on February 28.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crew were called out a fire at the derelict building on Wheldale Court in Castleford, yesterday (Tuesday, February 28).

A West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Just before 6pm yesterday we received multiple calls about a property fire in Wheldale Court, Castleford.

“Due to the amount of calls we received, and because there were people believed to be inside the property, we sent eight crews from across the service including Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton.

“Crews used two hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, which was on the ground floor of the property. Just after 6.15pm the incident was scaled back to four crews and by 6:40pm all persons were accounted for and it was confirmed the fire was out.