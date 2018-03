An elderly couple were taken to hospital after their car ploughed into a lamppost.

The accident happened on Rooks Nest Road in Stanley on Thursday morning.

The couple’s silver Vauxhall collided with the lamppost where the road narrows as part of traffic calming measures.

Airbags in the vehicle deployed and the front of the car was badly damaged.

The couple suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital as a precaution.