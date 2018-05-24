Elvis serves up some ale house rock

A canalside pub saw a recent invasion of Elvis Presley impersonators.

The lookalikes made their way to the Navigation Inn at Calder Grove for a weekend of music from The King.

Elvis festival at Navigation pub, Calder Grove'JohnnyElvis, Graham Ingledew, Lee Aaron King and Debbie Mullarkey

Organiser Debbie Mullarkey said more than 22 artists took to the stage across three days to celebrate the work of the Memphis star, and it proved a huge hit among the regulars he said: “It was fantastic, it was jam packed all weekend with about 200 people.

“It was so successful it’s going to be an annual event and we’re thinking of holding it outdoors and we’re going to get even more Elvis tributes acts to perform.”