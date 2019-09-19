Emergency services called to reports of 'hazardous material' at Ferrybridge

Emergency services were called to reports of potentially hazardous material at Ferrybridge last night.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police cars, fire engines and ambulances attending the scene, where tests had shown the potential presence of a hazardous material on an HGV at a waste processing plant.

A police cordon was put in place around the vehicle while relevant tests were carried out.

But it was determined that a false reading had been given and no hazardous materials were present on the vehicle.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services were called to Ferrybridge at about 16.06 on Wednesday evening (18/09) to a report a potentially hazardous material had tested as present on a waste processing plant HGV.

"Police and fire services are in attendance and an appropriate cordon was put in place around the vehicle while enquiries are were made to test it.

"Following further tests it was determined that a false reading had been given and no hazardous materials were present."