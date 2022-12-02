News you can trust since 1852
Emergency services: Two people rescued from fire in Pontefract last night

Firefighters rescued two people from a house fire in Pontefract last night (Thursday).

By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 10:47am

Teams from Castleford, Pontefract and Normanton were called out to the blaze at Castle Villas at 10.56pm.

Fire service staff gave the people inside the home advice on staying safe until the teams arrived.

They found the fire in the living room of the house and managed to put it out.

Two people were helped from the house

The residents were led to safety by firefighters and then placed in the care of the ambulance service.

