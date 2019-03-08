England football legend Paul Gascoigne is coming to Wakefield and here's how you can see him

Football legend Paul 'Gazza' Gascoigne is heading for Wakfield for a special An Evening With... event at Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield.

Gazza, who earned 57 caps during his England career, has been described by the National Football Museum as 'the most naturally gifted Englist midfielde of his generation."

|

Famous for his heroics for England in the 1990 World Cup, which concluded with The Tears of Gazza and THAT goal against Scotland at Wembley in Euro 96, along with his wild antics on and off the field, saw him become a global icon.

Now he will be sharing the story of his illustrious career at the Cedar Court Hotel in Wakefield on Thursday, April 11.

Standard and VIP tickets are available at sjdsports.com or by calling the Box Office on 07957439307 (No Booking Fees).