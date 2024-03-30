Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The plans are for Woolley Edge Moto Service Station, between Junction 38 and 39, near Bretton.

A letter from the applicant in support of the plan says: “The development of solar installations should be encouraged where there are no significant adverse impacts.

"The proposed development is acceptable in planning terms and will contribute significantly to the energy needs of the service station, thereby reducing the need to import energy from the national grid.”

Woolley Edge Services. Picture by Google

The application has only received one comment from a member of a public, which was in support of the plan and said: “Solar should be onrooftops not ground mounted on best and most versatile agricultural green belt land.

"Nice to see a company using their roof space for cleaner energy production.”