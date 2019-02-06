Another weather warning for Wakefield - here is what's on the way next

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the Wakefield area - with bad weather expected at the end of the week.

A warning is in place from 10pm tonight (February 6) until 9am tomorrow (Thursday), with a second warning for wind in place from 12pm on Friday until 6pm on Saturday, covering West, South and North Yorkshire.

The Met Office said: “A deep area of low pressure is expected to track across northern Britain later on Friday and through early Saturday.

“Southwesterly winds will strengthen through Friday. Gales will become widespread later on Friday, persisting well into Saturday whilst becoming more westerly.

“Whilst some places may miss the worst of the winds, inland gusts of 50 mph are expected quite widely, with some places having gusts in excess of 60 mph, more especially across the north of the warning area on Saturday.

“Gusts of up to 70 mph are likely around some coasts exposed to the west or southwest. Winds will gradually ease on Saturday, with the strongest winds becoming confined to Scotland on Saturday afternoon.

“These winds will lead to large waves affecting coasts and the possibility of waves overtopping some coastal routes, especially in the west and south of the warning area.

“In addition, bands of heavy rain sweeping eastwards on Friday in particular will present an additional hazard.”

What to expect from this weather warning

“A spell of very strong winds is expected to affect large parts of the UK leading to some travel disruption,” said the Met Office.

-Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport are likely

-Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

-Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

-It’s possible that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves