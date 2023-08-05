News you can trust since 1852
Aphid-infested tree is forcing us out of our garden, says Wakefield grandma

A tree infested with aphids is producing sap that means a grandmother and her family are unable to use their garden.
By James Carney
Published 5th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

Kendra Smith, who lives off the main part of Denby Dale round near the Thornes Park bandstand, said the sap from the lime tree was covering all the surfaces in the garden.

She said it has made it impossible to sit out for any length of time or allow her grandson, one, and granddaughter, three, out to play.

Even her dog Keira, a German shepherd and Akita crossbreed, is kept to one side of the garden with a fence.

Kendra Smith at her garden near Thornes Park.Kendra Smith at her garden near Thornes Park.
Kendra Smith at her garden near Thornes Park.
Kendra said: “We can’t sit outside, we can’t do anything.

"It creates a sap that drops on everything.

"It has just gotten worse year on year. If the tree can’t be cut down then maybe it could be treated.

"Personally I would like to get rid of it completely.”

The garden with the infested lime tree in the background.The garden with the infested lime tree in the background.
The garden with the infested lime tree in the background.

The tree is in the grounds of St James’ Church.

Kendra said she had lived in houses in that yard off Denby Dale Road since 1976.

The Arboricultural Association, the UK’s largest vody for amenity tree care, said: "Many lime trees in urban situations have proved susceptible to aphid attack.

“The honeydew deposits produced by these aphids can be potentially troublesome and hazardous.

“Honeydew deposits are greatest in hot, dry weather when the aphids are feeding and growing rapidly – the sugary waste then falls and accumulates on surfaces under the tree’s canopy.

"Under such climatic conditions honeydew frequently becomes colonised by sooty moulds which grow on the sugar-rich waste.

“It is then that honeydew becomes unpleasantly sticky and troublesome especially on pedestrian areas (pavements, park seats) as well as car parks and buildings.

"Some paved surfaces coated with this honeydew deposit can become very slippery after a light shower of rain.”

Gary Blenkinsop, Wakefield Council’s service director for environment, streetscene and climate change, said: “We have been in contact with the homeowner and an inspection of the tree has been carried out.

“No safety concerns were found, and the tree shows no signs of disease or decay. We do not remove healthy trees without a significant reason.

“The homeowner has been advised that they can arrange to cut back the tree up to their boundary, but we recommend they seek professional guidance before doing so.”

