Application for Knottingley quarry concrete factory to operate for another decade is approved
The licence at the quarry expired last December but permission has been approved for work to continue until 2033.
Owner Plasmor Limited said a topographical survey carried out in April last year suggested there was approximately 100,000m³ of limestone remaining.
It said work to extract the minerals and following restoration could be completed by the end of 2033.
The firm said the methods used for the scheme would be the same as has previously been the case and there would be no change in day-to-day operations.
A report submitted to Wakefield Council planning officers on behalf of Plasmor said: "Where it is concluded that there is no material change, no further assessment of that aspect will be carried out.
"The materials management will be consistent with the current operations and the use of the extracted limestone will be for on-site manufacturing of building products.
"The operational hours of the quarry will not change as a result of this application.
“It is considered that it is not necessary to carry out an environmental impact assessment in respect of the proposed development as the proposed development will not result in any significant changes to the conclusions of the previous assessments.
“The quarrying operations are established at the site and do not result in complaints from local neighbours.”
There was only one comment on the application from a member of the public, who supported the application “on the basis of continued local employment”.
A case officer report from Wakefield Council planning servies said: “Officers are of the opinion that the proposal will not have any additional impacts with regards to residential amenity or highway safety that cannot be mitigated against.
"All reasonable restrictions on the operations of the Plasmor site, as imposed under the parent permission, will be reimposed.
"Officers are satisfied that the impact of the proposed change is acceptable and complies with relevant local and national planning policies, subject to the reimposition of conditions.
In 2017, when the initial planning application was considered, several residents objected to the scheme over traffic and dust concerns.