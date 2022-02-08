The group, which include a mum and her six children and another female relative, are currently living on the site of a former allotment near Carr Gate, in Wakefield.

They've applied for retrospective planning permission to stay on the greenbelt site, off Lawns Lane, with a decision due to be made by councillors on Thursday.

Police have strongly objected to the application, claiming neighbours' quality of life has "suffered" since the family moved onto the land in 2019.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, pictured here when it was an allotment, in 2015.

They said "dangerous dogs" living on the site are compromising public safety and that criminal damage offences are among the "unacceptable" number of complaints they've had to deal with in the area.

A total of 59 objections have also been submitted from the public themselves.

However, council planning officers have advised the application be approved, because of the family's circumstances.

A report going before councillors on Thursday said: "The occupants have stressed the importance of having a permanent base to access health care and so that the children can obtain a good education.

The site is located off Lawns Lane in Carr Gate.

"Only one of the children is home schooled with the rest already in local schools receiving their education.

"Both families have stated they are registered at the local doctors surgery and also the hospital."

Council officers also highlighted the chronic shortage of authorised space locally for travellers, saying, "There are no other suitable alternative sites in the Wakefield district available to the families in this application."

But detailing the police's objection to allowing the family to stay, the report added: "The keeping of what they have termed uncontrolled dangerous dogs have led to public safety and welfare concerns for the local community and visiting members of the public out recreational walking in the area, whilst the children seek entertainment by knocking on doors, running through gardens and riding off-road quad bikes around the village.

"They state offences of criminal damage have also occurred.

"They conclude by stating that from the level of complaints they consider the local communities quality of life is suffering and it is West Yorkshire Police's concern that, was this application to be granted approval, then the rising trend of calls for service will continue, putting a further increased strain on the local policing team."

However, officers have recommended that the family be allowed to stay for a fixed period of five years.

In their conclusions, they reasoned that the impact on the greenbelt is minimal and that evicting the family would be "interfering in their private family life."

"In the absence of available sites there would be a possibility of roadside existence," their report added.