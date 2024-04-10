DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Changes approved for listed building society
The following planning applications were decided the week beginning April 1.
APROVED
65 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield WF1 4HA: Rear single-storey extension
11-11B Nationwide Building Society, Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Listed building consent for replacement signage and fascia to front elevation, re-use and decoration of signage brackets and stall riser, replacement ATM tablet and decals, and externally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme
Wheldale Sewage Works, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2PP: Ferric dosing kiosk
9 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BB: Single-storey rear extension
38 Hillcrest Road, Castleford, WF10 3QX: Single-storey rear extension and removal of existing chimneys
Land adjacent to Wakefield Eastern Relief Road, Park Lodge Lane Gateway, Wakefield: Non-material amendment to approved application
1 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Installation of replacement signs
15-25 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE: Listed building consent for repairs and alterations to selected timber windows on the front and side elevations at ground floor
Prospect House, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract WF7 6EZ: New dwelling, extension to existing dwelling and construction of detached garage
12 Market Street Wakefield WF1 1DH: Change of use from previous late night cocktail bar to residential accommodation comprising of 13 apartments with secure cycle parking and bin store area
The Orchard Farmstead, Elm Leys Farm, Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 1GA: Single-storey extension rear and single storey attached garage to side
4 Kings Close, Ossett, WF5 8QU: Rear extension
REFUSED
Land south of 82 Womersley Road, Knottingley WF11 0DL: Certificate of existing lawful development for the commencement of building works to construct one dwelling on residential land
Kirk Balk Farm, Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DB: Permission in principle for demolition of agricultural building and construction of one single dwelling
PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED
10 Church Grove, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2FZ: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m
41 Barnes Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BJ: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.35m, a maximum height of 3.95m and a maximum eaves height of 2.73m
Hendal Primary School, Hendal Lane, Wakefield, WF2 7QW: Installation of solar panels to roof