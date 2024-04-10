DECIDED PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Changes approved for listed building society

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following planning applications were decided the week beginning April 1.

APROVED

65 Parkhill Crescent, Wakefield WF1 4HA: Rear single-storey extension

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

11-11B Nationwide Building Society, Market Place, Pontefract, WF8 1AG: Listed building consent for replacement signage and fascia to front elevation, re-use and decoration of signage brackets and stall riser, replacement ATM tablet and decals, and externally illuminated and non illuminated signage scheme

Wheldale Sewage Works, Wheldon Road, Castleford, WF10 2PP: Ferric dosing kiosk

9 Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BB: Single-storey rear extension

38 Hillcrest Road, Castleford, WF10 3QX: Single-storey rear extension and removal of existing chimneys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land adjacent to Wakefield Eastern Relief Road, Park Lodge Lane Gateway, Wakefield: Non-material amendment to approved application

1 Corn Market, Pontefract, WF8 1AN: Installation of replacement signs

15-25 George Street, Wakefield, WF1 1NE: Listed building consent for repairs and alterations to selected timber windows on the front and side elevations at ground floor

Prospect House, New Road, Old Snydale, Pontefract WF7 6EZ: New dwelling, extension to existing dwelling and construction of detached garage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12 Market Street Wakefield WF1 1DH: Change of use from previous late night cocktail bar to residential accommodation comprising of 13 apartments with secure cycle parking and bin store area

The Orchard Farmstead, Elm Leys Farm, Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, WF9 1GA: Single-storey extension rear and single storey attached garage to side

4 Kings Close, Ossett, WF5 8QU: Rear extension

REFUSED

Land south of 82 Womersley Road, Knottingley WF11 0DL: Certificate of existing lawful development for the commencement of building works to construct one dwelling on residential land

Kirk Balk Farm, Nostell Lane, Ryhill, Wakefield, WF4 2DB: Permission in principle for demolition of agricultural building and construction of one single dwelling

PRIOR APPROVAL NOT REQUIRED

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Church Grove, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2FZ: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4m, a maximum height of 4m and a maximum eaves height of 2.6m

41 Barnes Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 2BJ: Single-storey rear extension with a maximum projection of 4.35m, a maximum height of 3.95m and a maximum eaves height of 2.73m