Wakefield Council's ruling Labour group is expected to pass a motion to implement a ban on the practice, known as idling, in specific parts of the district.

Fumes from the engines of stationary vehicles pollute the atmosphere and affect air quality.

Local authorities are allowed to impose fines on drivers for idling, but it was revealed last November that it is not enforced in Wakefield.

The council's deputy leader, Jack Hemingway, will put a motion forward on the issue next week.

However, that is set to change with the introduction of "zones" where idling is banned, with roads around primary schools likely to be the target.

A motion by Labour's deputy group leader, Jack Hemingway, on the issue is likely to be approved by councillors at a meeting next Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Coun Hemingway said the plans could "make a real difference" to children's lives.

He said: "Poor air quality is a huge concern right across the country. Simple changes to our behaviour, such as turning a car engine off when stationary, can make a significant difference.

"Labour will be highlighting the impact that idling can have on the local environment and the health of our population and calling for support for a district wide anti-idling campaign to raise awareness of its effects."

Labour's motion says it will work with bus companies, as well as parents and schools, on the crackdown.

Coun Hemingway added: "Improving air quality around our schools is also a priority for us, as children are particularly vulnerable to the health impacts of air pollution.

"That is why we will also be working with all our school communities to help stamp out this practice around school gates."

“We hope our campaign will encourage all drivers to switch off their engine when parked up, wherever possible. Together, we can make a real difference and improve the quality of air we all breathe.”