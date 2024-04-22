Earth Day 2024: Wakefield care home celebrates new eco-friendly initiatives
Earth Day is an annual event on April 22 that demonstrates support for environmental protection.
In honour of the national day, one Wakefield care home has shared what they are doing to help the environment.
Snapethorpe Hall Care Home’s initiatives include adding solar panels to the home’s roof; installing electric vehicle charging points; removing gas appliances from the kitchen; and replacing gas tumble dryers with air source heat pump dryers.
The company behind the care home, HC-One, have also announced further measures that aim to improve energy efficiency including new boilers and an LED lighting system.
Gary Reed, Director of Property at HC-One,said: “I am excited about HC-One’s future as we incorporate more sustainable initiatives across our care homes.
"We are looking to invest in a mix of proven technology alongside innovation across our care homes to help us move towards achieving Net Zero Carbon.”