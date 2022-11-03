The Environment Agency says many households and businesses use plot night as a way to get rid of their rubbish but has appealed to the public across the region to think carefully about materials to burn in a bonfire as certain objects can cause harm to wildlife, the environment and human health.

This waste includes plastic, rubber, glass, oils or metal as burning these materials is often hazardous and contributes heavily to pollution.

In the run up to to the November 5 commemorations this weekend, the Agency has appealed to citizens to ensure that if you are having a bonfire it is not to dispose of household waste.

The Environment Agency is encouraging people to be more aware of the materials they burn this Bonfire Night. Photo: Getty Images

Kevin Baker of the Environment Agency said: “We want people to have fun on Bonfire Night – but to do so safely and in a way that won’t create a risk to the environment, wildlife and to you and your neighbours.

“The best way of doing that, is to stop burning waste altogether and go to a properly organised community event, where organisers, hopefully, should have followed our guidelines and won’t be causing a hazard.”

Coun Jack Hemingway, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, shared his support and has appealed to people in the district to follow government advice.

“We encourage residents to attend organised events where possible to celebrate Bonfire Night but if you are hosting an event at home, please follow the important Bonfire and Firework safety advice.

“If you are thinking of having a bonfire at home, please only use clean wood to burn and always dispose of your fireworks properly by either taking them to your local Household Waste Recycling Centre or leave them overnight (to cool down) before placing them in your general rubbish bin,” he said.

As well as the harm and nuisance burning the wrong kind of waste can cause, burning of most types of waste is illegal and can carry a fine of up to £50,000.