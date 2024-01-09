An exhibition showcasing regeneration plans for Wakefield city centre is open to the public

It will highlight the work Wakefield Council is doing to improve and enhance the city centre.

Visitors to the ‘City Masterplan Exhibition 2024’ can also give their views on these plans and ask council staff questions.

On display will be details, including pictures and information, of the latest projects which have already begun or are in the planning stage.

Coun Michael Graham

They have been chosen because they will make the centre of Wakefield a place where even more people want to live, work and visit.

The plans will support existing businesses and attract new ones, bringing further investment and jobs to the city.

They include transforming Cathedral Square and delivering a brand new museum and library, to providing new city centre housing and green spaces.

The exhibition is intended gives people the opportunity to learn more about the individual projects and get updates on when they can expect to see construction work get underway.

Meanwhile, work is continuing on the old Market Hall, which is being converted into a new venue called Wakefield Exchange.

Yorkshire building firm William Birch & Sons Ltd is carrying out the renovation, which will mean the site is turned into a creative hub.

Coun Michael Graham, cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “I’d urge people to make the time to visit the exhibition and see for themselves what we are trying to achieve, and the benefits these projects will have for the city centre and wider district.

“You can have your say and find out more about the exciting work being done to bring new growth in residential, retail, culture, and entertainment services.

"We want the city centre to thrive and be an even better city. One which offers a variety of things for people to do, and our residents are always proud to call home.

“We want people to be invested in the city’s future. Together, we can continue to make the city a vibrant place for the communities of Wakefield and the wider district."

The exhibition will focus on eight key plans that are at various stages of delivery.

These include work on the site of the Old Westgate Station to create more office space and a hotel.

Kirkgate Neighbourhood Gateway, an area which will be redeveloped into a new urban village with over 80 new homes and a new purpose for Cathedral Square, as a space that can host outdoor events.

The council is also holding a consultation to find out what people think of the existing Bullring, and how they would like to see it improved.

At the exhibition, people can share their opinions, ahead of any plans being drawn up to make it into a greener space.

