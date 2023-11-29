Flooding wipes out seven cars as water fills Castleford haulage firm yard
Flooding meant seven staff members’ cars were written off and three lorries were still having problems at Kenneth Howley Transport off Wheldon Road.
Director Gaynor Daw said the water following the storms in late October filled the firm’s entire yard.
She said the firm’s brake tester was damaged and water pressure was almost absent on site.
Several weeks later water from a burst pipe on Wheldon Road was pumped onto Green Lane, which caused access to be halted.
She said: “The situation has improved although the flooding did look worrying again this morning. It did subside when the rain stopped.
“But things have only improved because we have had time to tidy and sort out what was left after the flooding.
"Financially we are at a huge disadvantage due to equipment and vehicles being damaged, loss of revenue, the list is extensive.
“Going forward I would like to see what Wakefield Council and Yorkshire Water have in place as preventative measures to ensure that this never happens again.”
A Yorkshire Water spokeswoman said: “We have been working closely with the customer as we investigate recent flooding experienced following Storms Babet and Ciaran.
“On a separate matter, earlier in the week, we were in the area to carry out a repair. During these repair works, some surface water drained towards the business premises. Once we were made aware of this, we changed our operations to mitigate the impact.”