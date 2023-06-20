The former Lloyds Bank on Ropergate shut its doors in April.

If approved the plan would mean the second former bank on the same street had been given permission to be converted into a drinking establishment this year.

In May the green light was given by Wakefield Council to convert the former HSBC bank in the town centre into a bar and holiday flats.

The former Lloyds Bank on Ropergate. Picture by Google

A design and heritage statement submitted to the council on behalf of the latest applicant said: "Unfortunately due to changes in shopping and banking many of the larger premises of banks and Post Offices are closing and left vacant as they are no longer fit for purpose.

“The applicant will aim to fully refurbish the premises internally whilst retaining the existing shopfront.

"The applicant plans to provide real ales and home cooked foods.

“It is planned to use beers and ales made by the applicant and by other local suppliers.

"Produce for the meals will also be locally sourced.

“In conclusion it is hoped you can look upon our application favourably and support this essential development to promote,improve and make Pontefract a vibrant place for visitors and residents alike.”

A letter of objection has been received by council from another business owner on Ropergate.

It said: “As a shop owner on Ropergate I very much worry on the already daily vomit and urine and broken glass in my doorway that we have to clear up after every weekend.

"Ultimately I fear for my glass windows and the planned opening times until 2am is very worrying as to what that night time economy brings with it.

"Furthermore opposite this proposed bar are residential flats with young families residing.

"We are seeing increasingly more drink-related crime in the street and a noise level these last few weeks that is unacceptable.”

A further letter of objection without comment and one in support were also posted on the council planning website.

In January Lloyds Banking Group announced it would axe 18 Halifax branches and 22 Lloyds branches – including Pontefract – throughout England and Wales, over a three month period beginning in April.