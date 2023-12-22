Former Wakefield petrol station site next to Newton Hill roundabout to be turned into industrial units

Plans to build industrial units on derelict land next to Newton Hill roundabout in Wakefield have been given the go-ahead.

A petrol station once occupied the Leeds Road site but it has been the subject of a number of controversial planning application for decades.

Previous applications to turn the site into apartments or offices have been refused or withdrawn.

Wakefield Council has approved the latest request to construct two “light industrial starter units”.

Proposals include a new building with seven parking spaces.

Two people objected to the scheme with concerns that it will be overbearing on neighbouring businesses and will block a right of way.

One objection says:”This site has been unused for a very long time and the owner has let the site fall into significant disrepair, causing problems with it being overrun with rats."

It adds: “It should be taken into account that significant work will have to be done in preparation to build these units as the site was a petrol station previously.”

The council’s highways officer said the proposals are acceptable as there will be enough parking spaces and room for vehicles to manoeuvre.

West Yorkshire Police’s architectural liaison officer has recommended that CCTV cameras be installed.

A council officer’s report says the new business would be “modern-looking” and similar to commercial premises at nearby Snow Hill retail park.

The report adds: “The proposals would not result in significant harm being caused to the residential amenity of the area by virtue of overlooking, overshadowing or by virtue of development appearing oppressive or overbearing.