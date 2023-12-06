Full planning permission requested to redevelop former Ferrybridge Power Station into industrial site that could create thousands of jobs
A planning application has been submitted to Wakefield Council that seeks permission for six warehouse units for storage and distribution, and general industrial use, at land off Kirkshaw Lane.
The plans also include office space and new roads for the site, which covers over 50 hectares.
Applicant Mountpark Logistics said the plans were led by a rise in e-commerce since the pandemic and claimed the north required more infrastructure to accommodate demand.
A report on behalf of Mountpark said: “Demand is also increasing due to changes to international supply chains associated with Brexit.
"As a result, there is now an evidenced chronic undersupply of development for the distribution and industrial sectors across many core areas of the UK, particularly the north, which plays a strategic national role in the UK’s supply chains.”
The report said jobs created by the proposed development would be diverse and include a range of roles at varying skill levels, such as technical roles, managers, manufacturing roles, administrative staff and HGV drivers.
It added: “The type of employment to be created would not result in the district’s labour market becoming skewed towards lower skills and lower wage forms of employment, which is a common misconception particularly around logistics development.”
The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) objected to this application and said the applicant had not demonstrated that the flood risk to the development had been adequately considered and mitigated.
It said: “A suitable drainage strategy has not been provided, storage and runoff calculations are absent, and levels have not been considered within the drainage design.”
Residents submitted comments to the council both for and against the proposals.
One said: “Ridiculous plans. The view from Brotherton will now be buildings and traffic rather than the current green space which is the reason we moved here.
"Not to mention the impact on house prices. The noise will also be a huge issue. Strongly object against these plans.”
Another, against the plans, said: “This huge warehousing development will still have a negative effect on the village of Brotherton, which sits directly opposite this site on the other side of the river Aire, with unsightly overbearing buildings, noise and light pollution from 24 hour business operations, this will then have a knock-on effect on house prices and the ability for home owners to sell their properties.
"There will be little increase in local employment this will be the same as the TKMaxx and Amazon facilities in Knottingley where staff are transported by bus from as far afield as Leeds!”
One resident in support of the plans said: “Welcome redevelopment of redundant brownfield land.
"Much needed job creation, though announcements like this always include construction jobs and over state number of jobs created.
"Could have opportunity to also be a rail hub linked to warehousing.
"All new warehousing should have a solar paneled roof, and other environmental features.”
Another said: "This proposal will create new and much needed job opportunities as well as cleaning up an awful eyesore.
"It will alleviate pressure on greenfield land and in such close proximity to the major road networks will have negligible impact on the surrounding road network.”