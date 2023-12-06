The former Ferrybridge Power Station could be redeveloped for industrial use that could create up to 2,500 jobs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A planning application has been submitted to Wakefield Council that seeks permission for six warehouse units for storage and distribution, and general industrial use, at land off Kirkshaw Lane.

The plans also include office space and new roads for the site, which covers over 50 hectares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Mountpark Logistics said the plans were led by a rise in e-commerce since the pandemic and claimed the north required more infrastructure to accommodate demand.

FERRYBRIDGE, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Houses stand under the cooling towers of Ferrybridge Power Station on February 6, 2017 in Ferrybridge, United Kingdom. The former coal-fired power station in West Yorkshire officially closed in 2016, after 50 years in service. Much of the North East of the United Kingdon voted to leave the European Union including Sunderland, Gateshead, Darlington, Durham, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Stockton, Redcar and Cleveland, North Tyneside and South Tyneside, and Northumberland. Newcastle was the only borough to vote to remain, though by a narrow margin, which was likely due to its large student population and dependency on EU funding. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A report on behalf of Mountpark said: “Demand is also increasing due to changes to international supply chains associated with Brexit.

"As a result, there is now an evidenced chronic undersupply of development for the distribution and industrial sectors across many core areas of the UK, particularly the north, which plays a strategic national role in the UK’s supply chains.”

The report said jobs created by the proposed development would be diverse and include a range of roles at varying skill levels, such as technical roles, managers, manufacturing roles, administrative staff and HGV drivers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “The type of employment to be created would not result in the district’s labour market becoming skewed towards lower skills and lower wage forms of employment, which is a common misconception particularly around logistics development.”

The Chimney Stacks and Boiler House are Demolished at Ferrybridge Power Station, Ferrybridge..22nd August 2021..

The Lead Local Flood Authority (LLFA) objected to this application and said the applicant had not demonstrated that the flood risk to the development had been adequately considered and mitigated.

It said: “A suitable drainage strategy has not been provided, storage and runoff calculations are absent, and levels have not been considered within the drainage design.”

Residents submitted comments to the council both for and against the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One said: “Ridiculous plans. The view from Brotherton will now be buildings and traffic rather than the current green space which is the reason we moved here.

"Not to mention the impact on house prices. The noise will also be a huge issue. Strongly object against these plans.”

Another, against the plans, said: “This huge warehousing development will still have a negative effect on the village of Brotherton, which sits directly opposite this site on the other side of the river Aire, with unsightly overbearing buildings, noise and light pollution from 24 hour business operations, this will then have a knock-on effect on house prices and the ability for home owners to sell their properties.

"There will be little increase in local employment this will be the same as the TKMaxx and Amazon facilities in Knottingley where staff are transported by bus from as far afield as Leeds!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident in support of the plans said: “Welcome redevelopment of redundant brownfield land.

"Much needed job creation, though announcements like this always include construction jobs and over state number of jobs created.

"Could have opportunity to also be a rail hub linked to warehousing.

"All new warehousing should have a solar paneled roof, and other environmental features.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: "This proposal will create new and much needed job opportunities as well as cleaning up an awful eyesore.