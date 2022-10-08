Mid Yorkshire Hospital Trust, which covers Pinderfields, Dewsbury and Pontefract hospitals, have appointed Peter Leighton-Jones following their plan to reduce carbon emissions in their hospitals.

Mr Leighton-Jones said:"I’ve always held an avid interest in environmental issues, particularly ecology and conservation.

“Sustainability needs to be enshrined into all that we do, both in our homes and our professional lives. This means that transitioning towards a future net zero economy requires us to alter everything – systemically – within the organisations we work for. "

Chief Executive of the Mid Yorkshire NHS Hospital Trust, Len Richards.

During last week's annual Trust Board meeting, Chief Executive, Len Richards described their hospitals' sustainability as a 'key priority.

He said: “At Mid Yorkshire, we are committed to playing our part in helping the NHS tackle climate change and meet its carbon net zero ambitions.”

The Trust's 'Green Plan,' which promotes sustainability and remaining net zero, was announced earlier this year.

The Plan sets the scene for the work the Trust will do over the next three years to expand and accelerate their decarbonisation programme and support their hospitals' work to help make the NHS net zero.

The ‘Green Plan’ also aims to adapt Mid Yorks hospitals’ for any future climate change impacts.

Mr Richards said: “Our Green Plan is testament to our staff's commitment to tackling climate change, and we are proud to set out the positive actions we will take to reduce our impact on the environment and safeguard the health of our future generations.”

