Hundreds of scouts relocated to hotels following 'excessive heat' impacting national Jamboree
The camp is currently experiencing a excessive heat, which has left some members of the scouts unwell.
The South Korean Government has confirmed it is sending medics and water to the camp site.
The scouts, who are aged 14 to18, are on a visit to learn skills new skills, experience new cultures, and visit places such as the DMZ.
More than 4,000 British scouts, the largest group in the around 40,000 in attendance, are moving to hotels amid 35C temperatures, the Scout Association has confirmed.
Two British scouts are representing Wakefield. A representative for Wakefield Scouts has been contacted for comment.
In a statement released today, UK Scouts said on its website that it will start moving people to hotel accommodation over the next two days.
It added: “As we are the largest contingent, our hope is that this helps alleviate the pressure on the site overall.
"We know that may be a disappointment for some and we will continue the Jamboree experience in Seoul, working with Korean authorities on a programme of activities so our young people still get the most from their time in Korea. Young people will travel home as originally planned from August 13.
"While we have been on site at the Jamboree, the UK volunteer team has worked extremely hard with the organisers, for our youth members and adult volunteers to have enough food and water to sustain them, shelter from the unusually hot weather, and toilets and washing facilities appropriate for an event of this scale.”