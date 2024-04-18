Westfield Lane in Darrington has been made one way creating a big diversion for local motorists. Picture Scott Merrylees

Wakefield Council closed Westfield Lane after a one-way system was ignoring during the roadworks by National Highways on the A1.

The road one-way system drew the ire of motorists who said it meant they had to make a four-mile detour.

The council said it was an emergency measure to manage the huge amount of traffic coming off the UK’s longest numbered road, due to National Highways road works at Wentbridge.

Motorists responded to the council’s move to close the road on Facebook.

Jill Clapham said: “What about all the motorists blatantly ignoring the fact that Beastfair and the Market Place in Pontefract are pedestrian zones? Replacing the bollards is long overdue.”

Christine Green said: “We used it a lot to get to my daughters house and there are loads of people ignoring the one way system. Perhaps if there was a dedicated police patrol for a few days it might solve the situation.”

Adam Mark Taylor said: “So now they'll just go to the next junction down and go that way instead.”

Roger Hill said: “Absolute pathetic. The root of all this mess is the unbelievable amount of time it's taking on the A1 at Wentbridge.

"The time I lose daily getting back home to Upton from surrounding areas because of this. It wouldn’t happen around London.”

Stuart Teale said: “We only ever obey the laws that we agree with, if you think about it. Lucky that most of us agree with most of them.”

Luke Sinclair said: “Maybe if it didn't take them years to fix a bridge.”

Ian Lawton said: “If the safety measures put in place in the first place were ignored, then what else could be done?”

Steve Sykes said: “Will they do the same in Featherstone where the one way is blatantly ignored every day?”

The council said the barriers would stay in place until the A1 work has been complete – currently expected to be in August.