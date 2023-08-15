The community came out in force on Saturday as Wakefield Hospice hosted their annual Butterfly Garden Party within their grounds.

With musical performances from RSM Choir, Wakeylele Ukelele Band and the West Yorkshire Police Band, visitors enjoyed a great atmosphere throughout the day.

The garden party is the culmination of the hospice’s Butterfly Appeal, whereby members of the public are invited to dedicate and decorate a wooden butterfly in memory of a loved one. These butterflies then create a wonderful display across the hospice gardens, with almost 400 butterflies completed in 2023.

Alison Wainwright, community fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice, said: “In spite of the forecasts, we were able to enjoy a fantastic day in the hospice gardens at this year’s Butterfly Garden Party.

“Each visitor has their own reason for coming along – whether they have dedicated a butterfly in memory of a loved one and wish to take some time for reflection, or whether they simply want to come along and enjoy the music, stalls and refreshments on offer – it is a real community event and it is always lovely to see everyone come together in support of Wakefield Hospice.

“A big thank you to our musical performers on the day, to all of our amazing volunteers and of course to Trinity Walk Shopping Centre who were once again the headline sponsor for this year’s butterfly appeal.

As well as the live music and butterfly display, visitors also had the opportunity to decorate their own butterfly on the day, visit a number of stalls, enjoy a selection of refreshments and even take part in a treasure hunt around the grounds.

If you would like to find out more about the service provided, for other in-memory fundraising opportunities or to see the latest events coming up from Wakefield Hospice, please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org or call 01924 331400.

Wakefield Hospice is a registered charity that has provides care and support for local patients with life-limiting conditions, and their families, from across the Wakefield District for more than 30 years.

The charity relies on fundraising for most of the £4 million pounds that it costs to run the hospice per year.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Here are some pictures from the Wakefield Hospice Butterfly Garden Party Here are some pictures from the Wakefield Hospice Butterfly Garden Party. Photo: Wakefield Hospice Photo Sales

2 . Wakefield Hospice Butterfly Garden Party 2023 The Wakefield Hospice Butterfly Garden Party was held on August, Saturday 12. Photo: Wakefield Hospice Photo Sales

3 . Dedicated butterflies Members of the public were invited to dedicate a butterfly to loved ones who have passed at Wakefield Hospice's Butterfly Garden Party. Photo: Wakefield Hospice Photo Sales