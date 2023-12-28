Knottingley Quarry applies for licence to operate for another 10 years
The licence at the quarry expired this December but permission has been sought for work to continue until 2023.
Owner Plasmor Limited said a topographical survey carried out in April 2023 suggested there was approximately 100,000m³ of limestone remaining.
It said work to extract the minerals and following restoration could be completed by the end of 2033.
The firm said the methods used for the scheme would be the same as has previously been the case and there would be no change in to day-to-day operations.
A report submitted to Wakefield Council planning officers on behalf of Plasmor said: "Where it is concluded that there is no material change, no further assessment of that aspect will be carried out.
"The materials management will be consistent with the current operations and the use of the extracted limestone will be for on-site manufacturing of building products.
"The operational hours of the quarry will not change as a result of this application.
“It is considered that it is not necessary to carry out an Environmental Impact Assessment in respect of the proposed development as the proposed development will not result in any significant changes to the conclusions of the previous assessments.
“The quarrying operations are established at the site and do not result in complaints from local neighbours.”
The application says there will be no changes to the restoration profile or restoration scheme for the quarry.
In 2017, when the initial planning application was considered, several residents objected to the scheme over traffic and dust concerns.
But there were no official objections registered by members of the public to extending the scheme at the time of press.
Many of the conditions the application seeks to vary refer specifically to the timescale of the scheme being due to conclude in December 2023 as well as the initial construction of the facility and are no longer relevant, Plasmor said.
The report added: “The operations will be undertaken in accordance with extant planning conditions and approved schemes and will provide for the extraction of the consented mineral reserve for which there is a proven need and the final restoration of Knottingley Quarry.”