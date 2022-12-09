News you can trust since 1852
Large military transporter plane photographed circling the sky above Wakefield

A military plane has been snapped in the sky above Wakefield.

By James Carney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 3:03pm

The picture was taken on Ings Road in the city centre this afternoon.

In April last year a large military plane was also spotted, much to the delight of people in the district, who flocked to share photos online.

That plane, a Royal Air Force Airbus A400M, was spotted flying over Wakefield prompted dozens of keen plane spotters to share photos on social media.

Military plane circles Wakefield, picture taken from Ings Road
It was believed to be the Ascot 462.

Wakefield