Large military transporter plane photographed circling the sky above Wakefield
A military plane has been snapped in the sky above Wakefield.
By James Carney
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Dec 2022, 3:03pm
The picture was taken on Ings Road in the city centre this afternoon.
In April last year a large military plane was also spotted, much to the delight of people in the district, who flocked to share photos online.
That plane, a Royal Air Force Airbus A400M, was spotted flying over Wakefield prompted dozens of keen plane spotters to share photos on social media.
It was believed to be the Ascot 462.