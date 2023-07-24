Late night opening change at Wakefield Household Waste Recycling Centre
From Tuesday, August 1, the Wakefield centre’s late-night opening will change to 8pm on Tuesday.
Neil Hartley, Household Waste Recycling Centre Manager, said: “Having carefully monitored the public’s usage at the site, we found there were lower visitor numbers on Friday evenings, and we wanted to offer Wakefield residents an alternative, more convenient day of the week to visit the facility.”
The change should offer most residents an improved service by opening on a different day that may be more convenient.
The South Kirkby centre’s late night will remain on Mondays and the Glasshoughton centre’s late night will remain on a Thursday.
For more information, click here.
Coun Jack Hemingway, said: "Recycling is one of the easiest actions we can take to make a positive impact on the environment, and we would like to thank residents for continuing to use our waste recycling centres to dispose of their rubbish."