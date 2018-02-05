Met office issue weather warning of snow and ice for Wakefield

The Met Office have issued their latest weather warning to the Wakefield district alongside a freezing forecast.

A statement said: “A spell of rain, quickly turning to sleet and snow, will move southeast across the UK on Monday night and Tuesday, gradually weakening across England and Wales.

“Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

“Ice may form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”

Tonight:

Becoming clear and very cold during the evening, with temperatures falling away. Becoming cloudier in the northwest to end the night, with a little snow here by dawn. Minimum temperature -5 °C.

Tuesday:

Soon becoming generally cloudy, with some snow during the morning, leading to slight accumulations. Cold throughout, but becoming drier with sunny spells from the west later, on a strengthening wind. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Cold and clear with sunshine Wednesday, ahead of a cloudier and breezier Thursday with a little rain and sleet. Friday starting similar, becoming brighter later but with isolated snow showers.