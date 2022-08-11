Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign to stop the the plan build one of the battery energy storage system (BESS) near to Heath village in Wakefield has also been backed by councillors and local MP from different parties.

Last month, a planning application was submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Harmony Energy to build on farmland in the greenbelt.

The site of the BESS is also close to the new City Fields housing development and the city’s travellers’ site.

Julie Medford, Labour councillor for Normanton, looking out across fields at Heath Common which could be the site of energy storage farm.

Residents groups fear the proposed site poses a serious fire or explosion risk to nearby homes, previously describing it as ‘a bomb waiting to go off’.An ‘I Love Heath Common’ campaign group was established after residents became aware of the proposals.

A spokesperson for the group said: “We are not against battery energy storage sites and well understand the need for more sustainable energy storage and supply. But this is the wrong site.

“We urge Harmony to withdraw this plan and find a more suitable location that will not have such a negative impact on people’s lives with the noise, the environmental impact and potential health hazards.

“This plan will also have a negative impact on our precious green belt, on the natural environment, and on this historic heritage landscape.”

Andrea Jenkyns, Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, visited Heath village to support the campaign to stop an energy storage farm.

“This area is described as Wakefield’s “jewel in the crown” and these wide-open spaces and green corridors are enjoyed by many. Let’s keep it that way.”

She plans to write to the local authority and launch an online petition against the scheme.

Yvette Cooper, Labour MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castle ford, has also written to Wakefield Council to raise concerns.

Heath Residents’ Association said 20 councillors from across the political spectrum have also visited the proposed site to offer cross-party support.

More than 630 people have now submitted objections to the application.

Historic England has submitted comments objecting to the plans on “heritage grounds”, describing the village of Heath as “a conservation area of particularly strong historic character”.

Councillors from Wakefield Council's Conservative Group have also backed the plan to stop the energy farm at Heath.

If successful, at least 60 container-sized units could be put in place on seven hectares of land to hold giant Lithium-Ion batteries and cooling systems to store wind and solar energy.

Access to the land would be gained at the junction of the entrance into Heath, opposite the Kings Arms pub.

Residents says up to 600 lorry journeys may be needed to build the site, presenting a hazard on narrow country lanes.

Historic listed buildings near to the proposed site boundary include Dame Mary Bolles Water Tower, Boat Yard House and The Whittling Well.

Harmony Energy says such projects are needed to meet the “monumental challenge” of global climate change and to meet ambitious Government ‘net zero’ greenhouse gas emission targets by 2050.

A statement from the company said: “The development is necessary to combat climate change, at a time when energy security and pricing are two of the most important issues households and this country are facing.

“It is undisputable that utility scale energy storage schemes are required to make the transition to a net zero economy and provide energy security.

“They will only become more essential as the UK looks to roll out more renewable energy and they help to stem our reliance on overseas energy supplies, in turn, reducing our energy costs.

“We have chosen the location for this development because it can be sensitively placed in the landscape (next to the Wakefield B sub station and existing pylons) at the same time as taking advantage of a viable grid connection, which are not commonplace in the UK.”