New bar could be coming to Castleford town centre after application to convert shop is approved

By James Carney
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:30 BST
Plans have been approved to convert a vacant shop in Castleford town centre into a bar.

The plans refer to a “vacant mid terrace two-storey retail property located at 21 Carlton Street”.

Under the plans, the bar would open 6pm to 1pm Monday to Thursday, 6pm until midnight on Fridays, 2pm until midnight on Saturdays and 2pm until 11pm on Sundays.It is described as a “lounge bar” with limited or no loud music.

The plans received one letter of support from a member of the public.

People in Castleford town centre. Picture Jonathan GawthorpePeople in Castleford town centre. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe
People in Castleford town centre. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

They said: "Can't wait for a new bar to open to lift the area. Somewhere to take my wife for a decent drink and hopefully great atmosphere.”

A case officer report by Wakefield Council, recommending the plan for approval, concludes: “It is considered that the proposed development would not have an adverse impact upon highway safety, visual amenity, contaminated land, ground stability or residential amenity.”

