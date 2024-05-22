New bar could be coming to Castleford town centre after application to convert shop is approved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved to convert a vacant shop in Castleford town centre into a bar.

The plans refer to a “vacant mid terrace two-storey retail property located at 21 Carlton Street”.

Under the plans, the bar would open 6pm to 1pm Monday to Thursday, 6pm until midnight on Fridays, 2pm until midnight on Saturdays and 2pm until 11pm on Sundays.It is described as a “lounge bar” with limited or no loud music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans received one letter of support from a member of the public.

People in Castleford town centre. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

They said: "Can't wait for a new bar to open to lift the area. Somewhere to take my wife for a decent drink and hopefully great atmosphere.”