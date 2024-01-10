A plan to build 27 new homes in a Wakefield village has been approved.

Tombridge Crescent, Kinsley. Picture by Google

The proposal to demolish existing buildings on Tombridge Crescent in Kinsley and replace them with 27 new homes met opposition from residents who said there was no room for the new properties.

A planning statement supplied with the application said there will be 23 two-storey houses and four bungalows, mainly semi-detached but with three blocks of three terraced units.

Nineteen of the units will be two bed properties and eight will be three bed.

The planning statement said the development sought to provide affordable housing and all properties would be for rent.

It said: “The proposal will produce 27 residential units, and would deliver affordable housing meeting a local and district need, representing an appropriate form of development for a central location such as this.”

But one resident, who opposed the plan, said: “I object to this proposal as it currently stands, on the basis that this presents too many homes squeezed into too small an area with inadequate access.

"The crescent is already too busy due to lack of parking, children playing and other hazards on a road that's difficult to impossible to see clearly down.

“Adding an additional 27 homes seems foolish and certain to increase accidents, very likely a fatality at one of these locations.

“I'm not against a development here in principle. This is exactly the sort of land that should be built on first ahead of green belt, but the number of homes should be at least halved with gardens, public and green spaces increased, including a new play area.”

Another said: “This development, if permitted, would create an unconscionable precedent in our village.”

They said it was “deplorable” to destroy "perfectly sound family size properties with family size gardens and much needed bungalows with manageable green space requiring basic refurbishment in favour of allowing a social landlord to continue to build yet more cramped shoe box houses.”

A case officer report by Wakefield Council planning officers said: “The proposed development is acceptable in principle forming an infill site within the boundary of the existing settlement of Kinsley.