Plans for 218 homes in Knottingley have been given the green light from councillors.

Wakefield Council’s planning committee unanimously voted in favour of the development on land off Womersley Road.

The proposal received 127 objections from residents who claimed local services and the road network was already “bursting at the seams".

Some complained of a shortage of GPs, dentists and school places.

Plans to build 218 homes on farmland off Womersley Road, Knottingley, have been approved. Image: Edward Architecture

Others called for no more new housing developments in the area until a bypass was built.

Three people in favour of the plan said it would help to bring jobs to the area and boost the local economy.

Countryside Properties UK plan to build a range of homes, including 96 two-bedroom and 102 three-bedroom houses.

Proposals also include 16 four-bedroom detached and semi-detached houses along with four one-bedroom flats with wheelchair access.

Half of the properties would be sold on the open market, with the rest described as “affordable homes”.

The eight-acre site is next to a railway line and Plasmor concrete works.

Rachel Martin spoke on behalf of the developer at the meeting at Wakefield Town Hall on Thursday (December 12).

She said: “The mix of housing will positively contribute towards the creation of a balanced community.”

Ms Martin said children’s play areas would be installed across the site and the developer had agreed to make financial contributions towards local infrastructure, including £700,000 for a sustainable travel fund.

She added: “Officers have considered the evidence submitted and concluded that the local network is suitable to safely accommodate the traffic generated by the development.

“The scheme will enhance pedestrian links around the site.”