PLANNING APPLICATIONS: Request goes in for changes at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue stadium

The following applications were validated on the weeks beginning April 10 and April 17.

Windybank Farm, 121 Upper Lane, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4HX: Conversion and small replacement extensions to barn to create one dwelling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Sunny Hill Close, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0BZ: Canopy, reduce trees to achieve a 5m distance between the tips of the branches and the adjacent house and remove the canopy from above the drive. Canopy reduce to achieve a 10m distance between the tips of the branches and the adjacent house and remove the canopy from above the drive

Stock image

Riverside Volvo, Barnsley Road, Wakefield, WF2 6AH: Change of use of car showroom to storage and distribution with wholesale retail

Westend Farm, Carleton Road, Darrington, WF8 3AG: Application of rendering to external walls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

61 Parkgate Avenue, Wakefield, WF1 4QD: Two storey side extension, front porch, boundary fence

93 Coxley View, Netherton, Wakefield, WF4 4NE: Boundary fence under 2m in height adjacent to public footpath

Toorak Lodge, Button Park, Pontefract, WF8 4HT: Fell sycamore

14 Cliff Road, Crigglestone, WF4 3EQ: Single-storey extension with balcony to rear, replace window with door and canopy to front

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rectory, Main Street, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1AF: Two blue lawson cypress and one golden lawson cypress to remove to ground level, group are located in front garden domination the front of the bungalow not allowing any natural light into the property, which is cold and damp. Outgrown their location. No replacement, return the area, plant shrubs and bushes, prunus encroaching on garage roof, cut back by three metres, cherry located close to street light cut back by one meter, pear poor quality, major deadwood remove, replace with silver birch

65 Sunroyd Hill, Horbury, WF4 6NG: Proposed single storey extension to front and side

14 St Pauls Walk, Wakefield, WF2 0AX: Proposed single storey rear kitchen extension along with garage conversion and dormer changes to front and rear

2 Manor View, Beaconfield Road, Badsworth, Pontefract, WF9 1NG: Enforcement appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burberry Ltd, Coronation Mills, Albion Street, Castleford, WF10 1QX: Refurbishment of manufacturing facility including internal reconfiguration, works to existing facade and entrances, works to rear service yard and changes to boundary Discharge

Land south of Flanshaw Way Wakefield WF2 9LP: Discharge of condition 13 (cycle storage) from approved application

Land off The Balk, Walton: Application for temporary road access for a period of five years pursuant to extant permission

Holly Cottage, Estcourt Road, Darrington, WF8 3AP: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of single storey extension to rear to provide additional living space to mixed use building

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hollies, Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, WF9 2HX: Demolition of existing dwelling and replacement with six new dwellings along with creation of new driveway/access

4 Walton Station Lane, Wakefield, WF2 6HP: Proposed single storey extensions to the front, side and rear

151 Leeds Road, Wakefield, WF1 2PS: Proposed detached garage

28A Roundwood Road, Ossett, WF5 0HZ: Crown reduction in height by 15-20 ft of one tree in the rear garden covered under a TPO

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad