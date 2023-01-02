The site covers an area 1km from the town centre, known as the Monkhill Triangle, at the south eastern tip of the former Prince of Wales Colliery.

The larger Prince of Wales site has been subject to numerous developments in recent years, consisting mostly of residential development with related community and recreation development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the outline plan, it is proposed that existing trees along the eastern boundary would be retained and there would be additional planting proposed to the north separating the development from the remainder of the former Prince of Wales soil heap and country park area.

Prince of Wales Colliery

More details of the homes would be confirmed in further planning applications.

The plans have raised concerns with local residents over loss amenity due to increase in activity and noise, conflict with Green Belt, disruption to woodland and loss of trees

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident who opposed the plans said: “Prince of Wales management, over 30 years ago, planted this site with great emphasis on creating a buffer shield for local residents and to encourage wildlife to populate said pit stack.

"Having access via Lake View will cause a nightmare as even now it is a one way road due to parked cars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “I believe this application would definitely create an undesirable precedent by felling all the trees to the east of the proposed development.

“Allowing the felling of the trees should no longer be allowed without due consideration being given to the carbon sequestration loss of felling such trees. Planting new trees on the tip will not make up for this loss for many years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report by Wakefield Council planning officers recommending the scheme for approval says: “The proposal site is an appropriate location for residential development in terms of land use principle and sustainability considerations.

"The development scheme proposed would provide for an efficient use of land, can provide an appropriate housing mix, safe access, adequate parking, and amenity space.

Advertisement Hide Ad