A planning application has been submitted to convert part of Ossett Brewery into a bar and entertainment facilities.

The proposals request a change of use from brewery, offices and welfare facilities to a mixed use site with bar and entertainment facilities for events and functions.

The brewery has already opened up to include a taproom bar and shop.

A statement supplied to Wakefield Council planning officials on behalf of Ossett Brewery said: "Production will remain the primary function of the building, there is a bar and minimal entertainment facilities to host events and functions such as civil ceremonies.

“Private functions such as weddings will take place in the designated customer area with bar facility opposite the brewing tanks.

"This area is fully licensed. Ceremonies will take place in the customer area, the legal element takes place in a designated private office on the ground floor of the office building.

"Occasionally ceremonies will take place outside in the courtyard of the brewery immediately in front of the brewhouse.

"The private functions do not take place at the same time as production.

"There are no proposed changes to the footprint of the Brewery building or external areas. All access to the building will remain the same.”

Despite the application the brewery said it is unlikely to move forward with the plans in 2024.

A spokesman said: "The planning permission entered was with potential future plans in mind, but no current plans are in place and there is nothing in the pipeline for this year."

In May last year the brewer and pub owner marked its 25th anniversary in the face of post-pandemic financial challenges.

At the time, Ossett owner Jamie Lawson said: “These post pandemic times have been particularly challenging for the brewing and pub industry.

"However, the past two years have seen us enjoy steady growth and we are now delighted to be celebrating our milestone 25th year."

The company was originally founded as a brewpub in 1998 by Bob Lawson, former career brewer at Tetley in Leeds.