Plans submitted to convert former Wakefield pub into a car showroom

A planning application has been submitted looking to convert a former pub and restaurant in Wakefield village into a car showroom.
By James Carney
Published 25th May 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

The proposals are for the former Crofton Arms Restaurant on Doncaster Road.

The building was more recently Tamarind Indian Restaurant and Takeaway.

Under the plans there would be a ground floor single storey extension to all and the existing building would be re-rendered.

Crofton ArmsCrofton Arms
Crofton Arms
No decision has yet been made on the application.

Commenting on the application, Wakefield Council’s highways department said: “Given the extant use of the site as a restaurant, the proposed use is considered to be a reasonable change without generating any negative highway related impacts.

"Whilst there is support for the proposals, this would be conditional upon adequate off street parking provision for customers and a reasonable management plan in place in order to accommodate the drop off and or collection of new and trade in vehicles by a transporter.”

It has been a turbulent few years for pubs trying to stay in business.

Earlier this year planning permission was granted to convert a historic Wakefield city centre pub into a dentist and wine bar.

Moodies Free House on Little Westgate has mostly been a pub since 1890 and is a Grade-II listed building within the Wakefield Cathedral Conservation Area.

Meanwhile Marston’s Brewery has become the latest pub chain to put 61 of its venues on the market across the UK – including Blacksmiths at Grange Moor.

However the much-loved Polka Hop, in Wakefield city centre, has reopened under new management.

And Ossett Brewery is celebrating this year having survived the pandemic and marked its 25th anniversary.

