The proposals are for the former Crofton Arms Restaurant on Doncaster Road.

The building was more recently Tamarind Indian Restaurant and Takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the plans there would be a ground floor single storey extension to all and the existing building would be re-rendered.

Crofton Arms

No decision has yet been made on the application.

Commenting on the application, Wakefield Council’s highways department said: “Given the extant use of the site as a restaurant, the proposed use is considered to be a reasonable change without generating any negative highway related impacts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Whilst there is support for the proposals, this would be conditional upon adequate off street parking provision for customers and a reasonable management plan in place in order to accommodate the drop off and or collection of new and trade in vehicles by a transporter.”

It has been a turbulent few years for pubs trying to stay in business.

Earlier this year planning permission was granted to convert a historic Wakefield city centre pub into a dentist and wine bar.

Moodies Free House on Little Westgate has mostly been a pub since 1890 and is a Grade-II listed building within the Wakefield Cathedral Conservation Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Marston’s Brewery has become the latest pub chain to put 61 of its venues on the market across the UK – including Blacksmiths at Grange Moor.

However the much-loved Polka Hop, in Wakefield city centre, has reopened under new management.