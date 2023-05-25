Plans submitted to convert former Wakefield pub into a car showroom
The proposals are for the former Crofton Arms Restaurant on Doncaster Road.
The building was more recently Tamarind Indian Restaurant and Takeaway.
Under the plans there would be a ground floor single storey extension to all and the existing building would be re-rendered.
No decision has yet been made on the application.
Commenting on the application, Wakefield Council’s highways department said: “Given the extant use of the site as a restaurant, the proposed use is considered to be a reasonable change without generating any negative highway related impacts.
"Whilst there is support for the proposals, this would be conditional upon adequate off street parking provision for customers and a reasonable management plan in place in order to accommodate the drop off and or collection of new and trade in vehicles by a transporter.”
It has been a turbulent few years for pubs trying to stay in business.
Earlier this year planning permission was granted to convert a historic Wakefield city centre pub into a dentist and wine bar.
Moodies Free House on Little Westgate has mostly been a pub since 1890 and is a Grade-II listed building within the Wakefield Cathedral Conservation Area.
Meanwhile Marston’s Brewery has become the latest pub chain to put 61 of its venues on the market across the UK – including Blacksmiths at Grange Moor.
However the much-loved Polka Hop, in Wakefield city centre, has reopened under new management.
And Ossett Brewery is celebrating this year having survived the pandemic and marked its 25th anniversary.