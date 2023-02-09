The property on the corner Prospect Road and Brook Street was previously a vet’s and six-bed HMO.

It had been a doctor’s surgery until around 2010.

Residents raised concerns about the risk of antisocial behaviour, with 26 people submitting official objections to Wakefield Council’s planning department.

The site at the corner of Prospect Road and Brook Street

One resident said: “Feel an HMO would be a worry to my area and my own safety. There would be people of unknown history or risks.

"I was unfortunate to live next to this type of property in Wakefield before moving to Ossett, it was the worst time of my life.

"Thefts, drugs, noise throughout the night, damage to my home and threats leaving me living in fear.”

Another said: “Not only will this make the residents on the neighbouring streets feel unsafe but will also attract more undesirable activity to the town centre where we currently trade.

"Recently the amount of unsocial behaviour has risen ten-fold in Ossett and the police are already unable to deal with the issues, and this development so close to the town centre precinct will only make this situation worse."

And a third said: “Brook Street is a small residential street with 12 houses. Each house has a resident and a visitor permit.

"That is a potential 24 vehicles at one time plus people parking and going into town. If the HMO goes ahead that could be another 14 cars in the already crowded street.”

A report by planning consultants on behalf of the council said: "HMOs are an important element of a well-balanced housing stock.

“They provide affordable accomodation to rent for those who either do not want or would have difficulty affording an entire property.

"The established use of the lowers floors as a vet would have generated significant amounts of traffic through staff and customer visits. The proposed use would be unlikely to intensify trip rates.

“The proposal represents a sustainable form of development that would not have any unacceptable impact.”