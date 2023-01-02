Gill Mulroe is aiming to bring her experience, insight and engagement skills to contribute and promote the work of the commission that provides inclusive engagement, empowers communities, supports diversity of voice and helps build resilience in the face of climate change.

Gill, who grew up in Featherstone and was educated at Featherstone High School, started her career in a sewing factory in her hometown.

She has won a number of awards and honours throughout her impressive career including triple fellowships and triple charterships with the RSA, Chartered Management Institute, Chartered Institute of Resource and Waste Managers and Chartered Environmentalist.

Gill Mulroe has been appointed as a climate commissioner and sustainability advisor for the Yorkshire and Humberside Climate Commission.

Speaking on her recent appointment, Gill said: "I am really honoured to have been appointed as a climate commissioner to support the region with its net zero aims, additionally to support resilience within our communities in the face of climate change.”

The environmentalist recently gave an inspirational speech to more than 500 people at the National Recycling Awards held in London, about her own journey and the importance of elevating voices to provide a platform for under-represented groups to have their stories heard and promote wider equality, diversity and inclusion that showcases the vast talent and skills that are often overlooked.

