Potential solar panel scheme announced for bus stations across West Yorkshire

Members of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Climate, Energy and Environment Committee are set to discuss the plans on Tuesday, March 21.

The solar panels would be put up at Batley, Bradford Interchange, Brighouse, Castleford, Cleckheaton, Keighley and Ossett bus stations.

They would save an estimated 393 tonnes of carbon over a 25-year period and slash energy costs by £1.7 million.

If the scheme is approved, installation of the solar panels will begin in May.

Coun Tim Swift, Chair of the Climate, Energy and Environment Committee said: “This scheme will transform existing buildings into sustainable renewable energy sources which will reduce carbon emissions and save money.

