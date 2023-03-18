News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
18 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
22 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
23 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 day ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 day ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike

Potential solar panel scheme announced for bus stations across West Yorkshire

Solar panels could be installed at seven bus stations around West Yorkshire, if a scheme is approved next week.

By Kara McKune
Published 18th Mar 2023, 09:00 GMT- 1 min read

Members of West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Climate, Energy and Environment Committee are set to discuss the plans on Tuesday, March 21.

The solar panels would be put up at Batley, Bradford Interchange, Brighouse, Castleford, Cleckheaton, Keighley and Ossett bus stations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They would save an estimated 393 tonnes of carbon over a 25-year period and slash energy costs by £1.7 million.

Solar panels could be put up at bus stations throughout West Yorkshire to cut carbon emissions.
Solar panels could be put up at bus stations throughout West Yorkshire to cut carbon emissions.
Solar panels could be put up at bus stations throughout West Yorkshire to cut carbon emissions.
Most Popular

If the scheme is approved, installation of the solar panels will begin in May.

Coun Tim Swift, Chair of the Climate, Energy and Environment Committee said: “This scheme will transform existing buildings into sustainable renewable energy sources which will reduce carbon emissions and save money.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As we continue our work to tackle the climate emergency and transition to a net zero carbon region, this is exactly the type of project we need to invest in.”

Read More
From giving talks at her dad's firm at the age of nine to seeing over 60 clients...
West YorkshireTim SwiftOssettCleckheatonBrighouse