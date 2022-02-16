Proposed community group takeover of Green Park in Horbury edges closer

Green Park in Horbury could be handed to the Horbury Heritage Trust on a 50 year lease, under proposals laid out by Wakefield Council, who are currently responsible for the park.

The lease, which was first mooted in 2020, would help make the space "vibrant" again, according to those championing the proposed deal.

The trust's plans to breathe new life into the park include the development of separate play areas for young children and teenagers, a multi-use games arena, a wildflower meadow and picnic areas with tables.

The Horbury Heritage Trust said the park was currently "underused and uninteresting" and has published detailed plans on how it intends to breathe new life into it.

A perimeter footpath and outdoor gym trail are also on the agenda.

Trust chairman Mick Cudworth said: "Our feasibility study and public consultation showed that Green Park is underused, uninteresting and fails to meet the needs of most of our community.

"We have a vision to make the park welcoming, safe and accessible for all. Encouraging play, exercise and relaxation for people of all ages through a variety of activities and landscaping features.

"Through improving the park we believe we can make a real difference to our community's physical health and mental wellbeing."

The park is considered an important public asset in Horbury, but many believe it's lifeless in its current guise.

A council report explaining the proposals said: "Granting a 50 year lease to the Horbury Heritage Trust will ensure that the public park is brought back in to use, facilities are developed and are accessible for the local community.

"The lease will allow Horbury Heritage Trust to apply for funding unavailable to the council, which will allow the park to be adequately maintained, kept in good repair and developed for the community whilst still allowing current groups to access the park."

Under the plans, the Horbury Common Lands Trust will also be involved and will help financially support the park's upkeep.

A decision on whether or not to approve the lease was expected to be made by the council's licensing committee on Wednesday.

However, the meeting was cancelled at late notice after several councillors declared they'd be unable to attend, leaving the committee too thin on the ground to make a decision.

As a result, the matter has been deferred to a future meeting.