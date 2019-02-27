Revealed: Wakefield has the lowest number of wildlife species in Yorkshire and the Humber

With the start of spring fast approaching and the recent soar in temperatures, the lust for days spent outdoors is even more desirable.

Although the start of spring for many is March 1, the astronomical definition of spring is based on the earth’s orbit around the sun, with the equinox falling on the date in which day and night are almost equal in length. The equinox this year lands on March 20, marking the official start of spring.

There are 142 different types of bird in Wakefield.

And new research conducted by Farawayfurniture.com has revealed which areas of England have the most species of wildlife.

The research was conducted by collating data from NBN atlas’s ‘explore your area’ tool by setting the radius to 2km and selecting the major cities and towns found per region in England.

What are the results?

Barnsley came out on top with the highest number of different species of wildlife in Yorkshire and the Humber, with a staggering 1,778 species. Of which 738 are different types of insects, 141 different types of bird, 34 different species of mammals and 23 different types of fish.

Coming in at the bottom end of the scale is Wakefield with 238 different species of wildlife, of which 56 are different Insects, 142 different types of bird, 11 different species of mammals and 9 different types of fish.

Here are the number of different wildlife species in and around the Wakefield district:

Wakefield - 238

Flockton - 2,639

Stanley - 1,405

Lofthouse - 1,397

Batley - 588

West Bretton - 253

Wintersett - 200

Netherton - 182

Altofts - 119

Woodley - 98

Featherstone - 94

Wolton - 94

Crigglestone - 90

Ackton - 84

Crofton - 82

Middlestown - 80

Grangemoor - 79

Alverthrope - 78

Outwood - 77

Ryhill - 76

Mirfield - 67

Thornhill - 59

Heckmondwike - 59

Kirkhamgate - 35

Liversedge - 32