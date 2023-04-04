The RSPCA team

The charity is looking to recruit new volunteers to help it tackle the scourge of litter on the nation’s wildlife.

It said nearly 10,500 incidents involving birds and mammals maimed or even killed by carelessly discarded rubbish have been reported to the charity in the last three years, an average of nearly ten reports a day.

Nearly 50 per cent (1,510) of all litter-related calls to the RSPCA in 2022 were about animals that had specifically become caught in fishing litter.

Litter dumped by the side of the River Calder

The charity is also concerned about the new danger caused by discarded vapes, which contain a variety of materials and poisonous substances including plastic, lithium and nicotine, all of which can be hazardous to animals when not disposed of properly.

A seven-strong team from the animal welfare charity spent the morning at Thornes Lane Wharf, filling 25 sacks of discarded waste.

The clean-up was sparked after RSPCA animal rescue officer David Holgate visited the area to launch a boat to rescue a goose tangled in discarded fishing line, and was dismayed by the amount of litter he saw.

A further 14 bags of rubbish were also collected by the team from Pugneys Country Park later that day on Tuesday, March 21.

An animal stuck in a discarded object

David, who is also a volunteer litter picker in his local community, said: “I was shocked at the amount of rubbish on this stretch of the river, but sadly my colleagues and I see all too often what a significant problem it is for animal welfare.

“From foxes with their heads stuck in plastic bottles and hedgehogs maimed by elastic bands to the significant number of wild birds we see affected by discarded fishing tackle, litter is one of the biggest and most frustrating hazards facing ourwildlife today.

“Animals who get their heads or necks stuck in litter can suffer severe injuries as they struggle to break free and can even suffocate, while others will slowly grow weaker and weaker as they try to hunt or find food or water.

Others will get fishing line or netting cutting deep into their skin, affecting circulation and with wounds becoming seriously infected.

Collected rubbish

“As we head into the warmer months, people will be spending more time outside which could exacerbate the problem - and that's why we really need the public, including here in West Yorkshire, to help us keep their communities clean. It'll also be a time where we see more baby wildlife starting to be born, and young animals are particularly at risk of carelessly discarded litter."

To tackle the problem, the RSPCA is urging animal lovers to sign up to become Wildlife Friends as part of the charity’s involvement in the King’s coronation community volunteering ‘Big Help Out’ initiative - with litter picking one of a number of ways people can pitch in to help protect wild animals.