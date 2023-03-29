A document states the proposal to install solar panels on 133 hectares of countryside could have a “significant” impact on wildlife habitats.

It is also thought that important medieval and iron age archaeological remains may lie beneath parts of the site.

Boom Power wants to build the solar farm on land at Overton, Middlestown, New Hall and Grange Moor.

Concerns include the potential impact on wildlife habitats in ancient woodland which covers part of the site.

The company has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm nearby on 210 acres of land at Flockton.

A third application to access the National Grid on land near to Horbury Bridge has also been approved.

Wakefield Council has said a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) must be now carried out.

A ‘screening opinion’ document states: “The development of land has the potential to affect the environment in a variety of ways, including impacts upon human, ecological, water, ground and air receptors.”

The Save Sitlington group has been set up in opposition to the scheme.

Part of the site is a designated special area of conservation.

The report states the conservation area is “one of the best areas in the UK” for great crested newt. Badger and bat alert zones are also within the site.

West Yorkshire Archaeology Advisory Service (WYAAS) has identified areas of importance at the site.

They include a medieval moated site between Overton and Netherton. Evidence indicates that the scheduled ancient monument was once a “manorial residence of some importance”.

The 18th century Flockton waggonway tunnel, which was used to transport coal, runs through the site.

WYAAS also says there is evidence on an iron age settlement.

Other potential issues highlighted include the impact on the local road network and public rights of way.

The group says that a solar farm would turn the area in to “an industrial landscape” and will “destroy the heart of the community.”

A spokesperson for the group said: “The site is in the heart of the rural countryside, entirely within the greenbelt.

“It is a sensitive area which contains an abundance of wildlife and important archaeological features, some of which carry varying levels of protection.

“The development is in extremely close proximity to the Low Farm solar farm which Boom Power has had approved in Kirklees.

“The cumulative effects of both sites would result in significant visual harm to the landscape.

“Wakefield Council has robust policies which prevents development that will harm the environment. We are delighted that they have upheld them in accordance with local and national policy and instructed the developer to undertake an EIA.”

Boom Power say the project could generate enough power for 9,933 family homes and will contribute to the council’s aim of becoming a carbon neutral authority by 2030.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are currently preparing a detailed planning application which will demonstrate the benefits of the proposal, including significant biodiversity improvements, whilst also outlining how hedgerow and tree planting will minimise any potential visual impact.

“This is in addition to the reduction in size of the scheme, which was implemented after listening to the feedback received from local residents.

“The reduction will also allow for greater public access around the site, and significantly enhance biodiversity.

“This is an important scheme, at a critical moment for our country. Farming in this country is increasingly unsustainable, putting farmers at risk if they are not able to diversify.