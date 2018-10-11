Storm Callum set to batter the North of England with heavy rain and gales – and risk of flooding

Storm Callum is set to batter the North of England with heavy rain and strong winds from tomorrow.

Some areas can expect severe gales during Friday and into the weekend, while high rainfall could bring a risk of flooding.

The main impacts for the UK will be from heavy rain across some western areas on Friday and Saturday, with yellow Met Office weather warnings for wind and rain currently in place for those days.

This is the latest travel advice for holidaymakers as Hurricane Michael heads for Florida

There is a yellow weather warning for rain from 6am to 23.59pm on Friday for North West England and Yorkshire, and from 12am to 23.59pm on Saturday.

Areas of high ground could see more than 60 mm of rain in 12 hours, with some exposed locations seeing as much as 100 mm by the end of the day. There is also the potential for flooding in these areas.

The zone of heavy rain affecting England and Wales on Friday is expected to move slowly northwards on Saturday, when a further yellow weather warning is in place.

Areas of high ground are expected to be most affected with the potential for a further 50-80 mm of rain.

Flooding concerns

Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Strong winds at this time of year can increase the rate of leaf fall, which can potentially block drains or culverts and, with the heavy rainfall expected over Friday and Saturday, could well heighten the potential for flooding.

“There is also a risk that the high winds associated with Storm Callum, combined with high tides, may lead to some coastal impacts due to large waves.”