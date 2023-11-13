Wakefield is bracing itself for strong winds, flying debris and possible flooding as Storm Debi hits.

Storm stock image

The Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning for the borough, saying there could be injuries and danger to life from flying debris as well as damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

The weather experts also say: “Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

"Some roads and bridges may close.

"Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.

“Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

“Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.

“Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”

The warning is in place until 6pm today.