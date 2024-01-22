The Met Office has issued further weather warnings as Storm Isha continues to rage across Wakefield.

With much of the country in the grip of the ninth named storm of the season, Wakefield was subject to wind gusts of 56mph yesterday.

A yellow wind warning is set to remain in place for the area until Wednesday evening and the Met Office has given some safety measures to keep safe and prevent damage to property.

The Met Office also says some damage to buildings – such as tiles blown from roofs – could happen, power cuts may occur – with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, some roads and bridges may close, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

People brave the rain and wind. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

The Met Office offers general advice for safety measures you can take during a storm:

Outside the home

Ensure any doors and windows, especially those facing the wind, are secured

Consider securing loose objects such as shed doors, plant pots, outdoor furniture, bins and trampolines

Inside the home

Move any beds from being directly underneath tall chimney stacks that are in poor condition

Close internal doors behind you

Secure loft trapdoors with bolts if possible

Parking

If possible, park your vehicle in a garage

Try to park away from trees and buildings

Consider parking away from tiled roofs, as tiles may become loose in strong winds

Staying safe outside

The Met Office advice is also to stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, stay away from trees and buildings as much as possible

Keep away from the sheltered side of walls if you are outside – if they collapse they will fall on this side

Be aware of trees and walls after a storm as they may have been weakened

Check in on vulnerable neighbours

Driving