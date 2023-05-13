No decisions have yet been made on the applications.

2 The Towers, Towers Lane, Crofton, Wakefield: WF4 1QB: Sycamore - due to the extent of the decay and unsafe condition of the limbs, a request has been made to remove the limbs, any deadwood, hangers, and split branches. Lime - prune extended limbs back by up to 2m

Clump Grange Farm, Havercroft Lane, Darrington, WF8 3BP: Extension of agricultural (general purpose) building

18 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3SF: Raising of roof height to rear and new dormers to roof

2A Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Proposed LED digital display to gable end

2 Sycamore Avenue, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LS: Proposed first floor extension and front porch, raising of roof height to existing conservatory.Internal and external alterations.

The Court, Lee Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7LX: Fell one cherry tree

33 Haywood Road, Wakefield, WF1 4FP: Single storey extension to rear

11A Healey Road, Ossett, WF5 8LB: Single storey porch extension to front

68 Priory Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HX: Discharge of condition 4 (flood evacuation plan) from approved application

8 Lancaster Close, Pontefract ,WF8 3PH: Proposal to extend the existing dorma frame either side to form full length dormer to rear, alterations to garage roof to create to a full pitched roof

Land adjacent to St John Church, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield: WF4 3FG: One detached dwelling with associated boundary and landscaping works

South Lawn, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA: Beech - fell danger to proposed and existing buildings and persons/excessive shading

Land to rear of 64 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield WF4 3DW: Retention of timber cabin

Arnold Clark Wakefield Motorstore, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield WF2 7BL: Change in use of land to form vehicle compound storage area, the construction of a new vehicle valet building and smart repair facility and external lighting (part-retrospective)

2 Kings Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TF: Single storey extension to rear

47 Wenthill Close, Ackworth, WF7 7LP: Enclosure of existing car port

