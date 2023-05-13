News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

These are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district

These are the latest planning applications across the district that have been validated by Wakefield Council.

By James Carney
Published 13th May 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

No decisions have yet been made on the applications.

2 The Towers, Towers Lane, Crofton, Wakefield: WF4 1QB: Sycamore - due to the extent of the decay and unsafe condition of the limbs, a request has been made to remove the limbs, any deadwood, hangers, and split branches. Lime - prune extended limbs back by up to 2m

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clump Grange Farm, Havercroft Lane, Darrington, WF8 3BP: Extension of agricultural (general purpose) building

Stock imageStock image
Stock image
Most Popular

18 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3SF: Raising of roof height to rear and new dormers to roof

2A Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Proposed LED digital display to gable end

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2 Sycamore Avenue, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LS: Proposed first floor extension and front porch, raising of roof height to existing conservatory.Internal and external alterations.

The Court, Lee Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7LX: Fell one cherry tree

33 Haywood Road, Wakefield, WF1 4FP: Single storey extension to rear

11A Healey Road, Ossett, WF5 8LB: Single storey porch extension to front

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

68 Priory Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HX: Discharge of condition 4 (flood evacuation plan) from approved application

8 Lancaster Close, Pontefract ,WF8 3PH: Proposal to extend the existing dorma frame either side to form full length dormer to rear, alterations to garage roof to create to a full pitched roof

Land adjacent to St John Church, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield: WF4 3FG: One detached dwelling with associated boundary and landscaping works

South Lawn, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA: Beech - fell danger to proposed and existing buildings and persons/excessive shading

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Land to rear of 64 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield WF4 3DW: Retention of timber cabin

Arnold Clark Wakefield Motorstore, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield WF2 7BL: Change in use of land to form vehicle compound storage area, the construction of a new vehicle valet building and smart repair facility and external lighting (part-retrospective)

2 Kings Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TF: Single storey extension to rear

47 Wenthill Close, Ackworth, WF7 7LP: Enclosure of existing car port

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY: New play area with associated fence and landscaping

Related topics:WakefieldWakefield CouncilAckworth