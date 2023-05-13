These are the latest planning applications for the Wakefield district
These are the latest planning applications across the district that have been validated by Wakefield Council.
No decisions have yet been made on the applications.
2 The Towers, Towers Lane, Crofton, Wakefield: WF4 1QB: Sycamore - due to the extent of the decay and unsafe condition of the limbs, a request has been made to remove the limbs, any deadwood, hangers, and split branches. Lime - prune extended limbs back by up to 2m
Clump Grange Farm, Havercroft Lane, Darrington, WF8 3BP: Extension of agricultural (general purpose) building
18 Eastmoor Road, Wakefield, WF1 3SF: Raising of roof height to rear and new dormers to roof
2A Duke of York Street, Wakefield, WF1 3PD: Proposed LED digital display to gable end
2 Sycamore Avenue, Wrenthorpe, Wakefield, WF2 0LS: Proposed first floor extension and front porch, raising of roof height to existing conservatory.Internal and external alterations.
The Court, Lee Lane, Ackworth, WF7 7LX: Fell one cherry tree
33 Haywood Road, Wakefield, WF1 4FP: Single storey extension to rear
11A Healey Road, Ossett, WF5 8LB: Single storey porch extension to front
68 Priory Road, Featherstone, WF7 5HX: Discharge of condition 4 (flood evacuation plan) from approved application
8 Lancaster Close, Pontefract ,WF8 3PH: Proposal to extend the existing dorma frame either side to form full length dormer to rear, alterations to garage roof to create to a full pitched roof
Land adjacent to St John Church, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield: WF4 3FG: One detached dwelling with associated boundary and landscaping works
South Lawn, Wakefield Road, Pontefract, WF8 4HA: Beech - fell danger to proposed and existing buildings and persons/excessive shading
Land to rear of 64 Blacker Lane, Netherton, Wakefield WF4 3DW: Retention of timber cabin
Arnold Clark Wakefield Motorstore, Peel Avenue, Durkar, Wakefield WF2 7BL: Change in use of land to form vehicle compound storage area, the construction of a new vehicle valet building and smart repair facility and external lighting (part-retrospective)
2 Kings Avenue, Altofts, Normanton, WF6 2TF: Single storey extension to rear
47 Wenthill Close, Ackworth, WF7 7LP: Enclosure of existing car port
Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, WF2 9BY: New play area with associated fence and landscaping